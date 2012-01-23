Hector Mansilla

Sahara

Hector Mansilla
Hector Mansilla
  • Save
Sahara
Download color palette

One of two designs I did for Stheart's mid-winter line. I had a really tight deadline for this one, but I think I was able to pull it off without sacrificing quality.

Full illo here.

Get it on a tee here.

296921b7357a978fc2ea2cffebbe7928
Rebound of
Stheart
By Hector Mansilla
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Hector Mansilla
Hector Mansilla

More by Hector Mansilla

View profile
    • Like