Cody Sielawa

Whey Protein Package Design Logo

Cody Sielawa
Cody Sielawa
  • Save
Whey Protein Package Design Logo greys logo seal package design branding
Download color palette

The start of a logo for the Whey Protein package I'm currently working on class.

This is going to be wrapped over a metal can, so I hope to print just the logo on acetate so that the metal of the can comes through the transparencies of the negative spaces.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Cody Sielawa
Cody Sielawa

More by Cody Sielawa

View profile
    • Like