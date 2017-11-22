Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chris Munroe

Thoughts and Things

Thoughts and Things print succulents illustrator moon shadow blue stars space plants atx austin
Complete poster from After Hours!

This years theme was home and for that I wanted to focus on creating a space where you can collect your things and your thoughts. It could be a cell or a room or a space outside or etc...

Posted on Nov 22, 2017
Illustrator. Animator. Multimedia Designer.

