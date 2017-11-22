Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
09/100: | CAS |

Day 9 of easing the divide in lingo between civilians and military through design. CAS: Close Air Support. This is a personal passion project to learn more about the military Basically the plane will support our troops on land by flying low when enemies are near.

Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
