Andy Myers

Kama Loli '11 Ultimate Shirt

Andy Myers
Andy Myers
  • Save
Kama Loli '11 Ultimate Shirt typography logotype t-shirt modular
Download color palette

T-shirt design for Santa Cruz ultimate frisbee team, nicknamed the Banana Slugs.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Andy Myers
Andy Myers

More by Andy Myers

View profile
    • Like