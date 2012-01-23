Charlie Wagers

Rustic Bullshit

Rustic Bullshit
Prepping the artwork for Talons' Rustic Bullshit to be released for the first time on vinyl. I'll be screen-printing the sleeves on a brown chipboard. Limited to 100 copies. Mastered for the first time ever.

Keep an eye on www.barkandhiss.com for purchasing info.

Posted on Jan 23, 2012
