Julie L West

Kidrobot Fatcap Series 3

Julie L West
Julie L West
  • Save
Kidrobot Fatcap Series 3 kidrobot fatcap vinyl toy character design
Download color palette

Released this Thursday January 26! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Julie L West
Julie L West
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Julie L West

View profile
    • Like