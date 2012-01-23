Benek Lisefski

Findaband nav + search detail

Benek Lisefski
Benek Lisefski
Hire Me
  • Save
Findaband nav + search detail web entertainment band artist white black red yellow form button search nav icon
Download color palette

Detail of nav and search form

Dc384df9174364e26544f44439d4167d
Rebound of
Findaband home page
By Benek Lisefski
View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Benek Lisefski
Benek Lisefski
UX/UI Design & Strategy
Hire Me

More by Benek Lisefski

View profile
    • Like