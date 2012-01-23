Phil Stringfellow

Deals Buttons

Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow
Hire Me
  • Save
Deals Buttons deals buttons blue orange grey adelle basic social twitter facebook google
Download color palette

Helping a friend out with a new deals site.

EDIT: I know the prices are different ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow
UI Designer. Gamer. Pixel perfectionist!
Hire Me

More by Phil Stringfellow

View profile
    • Like