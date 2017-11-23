🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Some united screens of the team app!
A simple app with which a member of the team can manage certain tasks, add or edit projects for customers, collaborate with other members or simply to chat with them. I also had the idea to add extra screens like the map, the progress of the team and a ranking with the most productive members in a given period.
I was thinking of creating a kit for this app (screens + extra) to make it available to everyone. Would you agree with this idea?
Let me know your thoughts in comments. I'll be happy for any feedback. Hope you like it (;
Follow me on: Instagram | Twitter