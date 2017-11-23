Some united screens of the team app!

A simple app with which a member of the team can manage certain tasks, add or edit projects for customers, collaborate with other members or simply to chat with them. I also had the idea to add extra screens like the map, the progress of the team and a ranking with the most productive members in a given period.

I was thinking of creating a kit for this app (screens + extra) to make it available to everyone. Would you agree with this idea?

Let me know your thoughts in comments. I'll be happy for any feedback. Hope you like it (;

