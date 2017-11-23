Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nicola Baldo
Nicola Baldo for Norde
Team app task mobile discover profile chat blue white clean minimal app team
Team app task mobile discover profile chat blue white clean minimal app team
Some united screens of the team app!
A simple app with which a member of the team can manage certain tasks, add or edit projects for customers, collaborate with other members or simply to chat with them. I also had the idea to add extra screens like the map, the progress of the team and a ranking with the most productive members in a given period.

I was thinking of creating a kit for this app (screens + extra) to make it available to everyone. Would you agree with this idea?

Let me know your thoughts in comments. I'll be happy for any feedback. Hope you like it (;

Posted on Nov 23, 2017
