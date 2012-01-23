paul_snyder

Happily Ever After Dribble

Happily Ever After Dribble sermon series marriage love struggle
We're doing a marriage series in February so I've been working on a series graphic. A lot of marriages look good on the surface but underneath are really struggling. I wanted to show both sides in one image. The glossy photos on the wall competing and conflicting with the couple on the couch.

Posted on Jan 23, 2012
