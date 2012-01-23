Estudio Goró

Download It!

Estudio Goró
Estudio Goró
  • Save
Download It! download button badge icon handcrafted psd vector descarga free goodie freebie icons
Download color palette

Just having fun making more weekly free stitched badges for our happy buyers!

Like the idea? http://estudiogoro.com/badges/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Estudio Goró
Estudio Goró

More by Estudio Goró

View profile
    • Like