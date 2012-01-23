Sandro Dujmenovic

MS monograph layout 2

Sandro Dujmenovic
Sandro Dujmenovic
  • Save
MS monograph layout 2 monograph cover foil cardboard screenprint modernism contemporary art
Download color palette
B8637c0e3f1f178e8bab3e26066e2b76
Rebound of
MS monograph layout
By Sandro Dujmenovic
View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Sandro Dujmenovic
Sandro Dujmenovic

More by Sandro Dujmenovic

View profile
    • Like