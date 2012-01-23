Chris Reed

Robot vs The World

Robot vs The World illustration recycle poster robot retro vintage texture earth
A set of Posters (part of a campaign) to promote recycling through the use of a "Recycle or Else" motif. The often ridiculous ways the antagonistic Robot destroys the Earth (butt flames, mega Lazerz, ripping it in half) is a parallel to real day-to-day activities that people consciously do and can easily avoid if educated.

Posted on Jan 23, 2012
I enjoy making adorable things.

