Laura Brady

Self Promotion Trifold Cover

Laura Brady
Laura Brady
  • Save
Self Promotion Trifold Cover design typography
Download color palette

I'm developing a little self promotional trifold that I'll be mailing to wedding venders letting them know about my new 2012 Oneleven Signature Invitation line. This little phrase is on the cover.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Laura Brady
Laura Brady

More by Laura Brady

View profile
    • Like