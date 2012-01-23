Marko Novak

Marko Novak
Marko Novak
NDESIGN
Logo for my design studio which I created in 2006. Thought about changing it but somehow was never able to create better one. The creatures on the sides are Karantanian Panthers which represents Slavic ancestors. Shield and crown symbolize honor and legacy and the dripping paint represents design. Also if you look at it from far, the shape is more or less a heart.

Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Marko Novak
Marko Novak

