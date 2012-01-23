Jim Gay

Arlington Ruby 2012 Conf Symbol

Arlington Ruby 2012 Conf Symbol ruby arlington dc
came up with this for our ruby group arlingtonruby.org. the left/red is Arlington, the white is DC (minus the top corner)

Posted on Jan 23, 2012
