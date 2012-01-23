Eight Hour Day

The Circus

Eight Hour Day
Eight Hour Day
  • Save
The Circus circus retro show type grid
Download color palette

Part of a brand concept we're working on. Doesn't look like it's going to go this direction, but it would have been fun!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Eight Hour Day
Eight Hour Day
Design & Illustration

More by Eight Hour Day

View profile
    • Like