Joshua McCowen

SoCal Decking

Joshua McCowen
Joshua McCowen
  • Save
SoCal Decking logo wood texture simple clean script branding
Download color palette

One of the WIP logos for SoCal Decking.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Joshua McCowen
Joshua McCowen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joshua McCowen

View profile
    • Like