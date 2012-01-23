Chris Arvin

Freebie PSD: Android 4.0 UI

Chris Arvin
Chris Arvin
  • Save
Freebie PSD: Android 4.0 UI android psd freebie ui ice cream sandwich
Download color palette

A freebie PSD with UI elements from Android 4.0's UI. Everything is vector + layer styles, so you can resize/alter as much as you'd like.

File is just above the 10MB limit, so download here: http://cl.ly/DYMZ

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Chris Arvin
Chris Arvin

More by Chris Arvin

View profile
    • Like