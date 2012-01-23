Mac

Fruit Gs

Mac
Mac
Hire Me
  • Save
Fruit Gs new site website design metro wp7 windows phone 8 ui ux tiles
Download color palette

My new website: FRUIT.GS!

It's an ida to the simplicity.
Is responsive design without responsive code:
The magic is in the concept as you can see from one of the initial design draft.
The animations required no js, pure css transform. I could've make it start at once but I give the animations a small delay to avoid animations of none loaded elements on some speed connections.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Mac
Mac
Let's Design Teams and Systems. Way funnier in Spanish
Hire Me

More by Mac

View profile
    • Like