300 Random icons blog

After giving this personal design goal a lot of thought, doing it the way I was doing it didn’t seem right. It didn’t seem right to bury my blog and Dribbble here, with the constant stream of icon designs. So, I decided that the smart thing to do was start this as a blog. http://bit.ly/xLB4dH

I won't be posting these icons with nearly the frequency anymore, but with the occasional post here and there. Hope to see you there.