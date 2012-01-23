Leighton Hubbell

300 Random icons blog

Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
Hire Me
  • Save
300 Random icons blog 300 random icons icon design blog
Download color palette

After giving this personal design goal a lot of thought, doing it the way I was doing it didn’t seem right. It didn’t seem right to bury my blog and Dribbble here, with the constant stream of icon designs. So, I decided that the smart thing to do was start this as a blog. http://bit.ly/xLB4dH

I won't be posting these icons with nearly the frequency anymore, but with the occasional post here and there. Hope to see you there.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
Art direction | Brand design | Illustration
Hire Me

More by Leighton Hubbell

View profile
    • Like