Glenn Jones

Plan B

Glenn Jones
Glenn Jones
  • Save
Plan B glennz glenn jones vector illustrator illustration tee shirt tooth fairy school
Download color palette

View recording of drawing, 81 mins compressed into 3 http://vimeo.com/35522200 - up for voting http://concepts.glennz.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Glenn Jones
Glenn Jones
Designer & Illustrator working on my art and Tshirt design

More by Glenn Jones

View profile
    • Like