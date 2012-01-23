Robb Leef

Doctrines

Doctrines illustration print-making
A chunk of detail from my piece for the Artificial Dissemination 2 show at the Phantom Hand Gallery in Philadelphia, opening this Friday.

Posted on Jan 23, 2012
