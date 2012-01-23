"I Survived" Sermon Series | Crossroads Fellowship Church

Stoked to finally be able to share this in full detail....this is a new series our church is doing called "I Survived". We were in charge of handling the visual direction for the series....we went with a totally post-apocalyptic feel and couldn't have been more stoked on the way it turned out.

More details in our portfolio here: http://www.awakendesigncompany.com/new/crossroads-fellowship-church-i-survived/