Awaken Design Company

"I Survived" Sermon Series | Crossroads Fellowship Church

Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company
  • Save
"I Survived" Sermon Series | Crossroads Fellowship Church awaken design company awaken design awaken destroyed post apocalyptic photoshop photo old grunge graphic design graphic design dark city church bird
Download color palette

Stoked to finally be able to share this in full detail....this is a new series our church is doing called "I Survived". We were in charge of handling the visual direction for the series....we went with a totally post-apocalyptic feel and couldn't have been more stoked on the way it turned out.

More details in our portfolio here: http://www.awakendesigncompany.com/new/crossroads-fellowship-church-i-survived/

D53529bb77e264684aa1af153dbe87e9
Rebound of
Promotional Design | Upcoming Project
By Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company

More by Awaken Design Company

View profile
    • Like