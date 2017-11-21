Allie

8/100: | PMCS |

Allie
Allie
Hire Me
  • Save
8/100: | PMCS | handlettering ipad america digital illustration sketch us military art usa design procreate military illustration graphic design drawing digital drawing digital art arts lettering patterns pattern
Download color palette

Day 8 of easing the divide in lingo between civilians and the military all while practicing my digital illustration skills.

| PMCS : Preventative Maintenance Checks & Services. They are the checks, service and maintenance performed before, during, and after any type of movement or before the use of all types of military equipment. |

Allie
Allie
Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Allie

View profile
    • Like