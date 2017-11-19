Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
6/100: | MEDEVAC |

Day 6 of easing the divide in lingo between civilians and military through design. MEDEVAC: Medical Evacuation.

Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
