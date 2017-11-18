Allie

5/100: | MRE |

Day 5 of easing the divide in lingo between civilians and military through design. MRE: Meal Ready to Eat

Created via Procreate on the iPad. Loving the Procreate update on my iPad that came with IOS 11:)

