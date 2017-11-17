Allie

4/100: | OPORD |

4/100: | OPORD | sketch handlettering graphic design digital illustration lettering art us military usa america procreate design military illustration gif drawing digital drawing digital art arts animation animated gif
Day 4 of easing the divide in lingo between civilians and military through design. OPORD: Operation Order, meaning a directive issued by the leader to his subordinate leaders in order to effect the coordinated execution of a specific operation.

OPORD was definitely a tough one to put into an illustration. . .

Created via Procreate on the iPad. Loving the IOS 11 update on my iPad :)

