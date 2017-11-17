4/100: | OPORD

Trending designs to inspire you
Day 4 of easing the divide in lingo between civilians and military through design. OPORD: Operation Order, meaning a directive issued by the leader to his subordinate leaders in order to effect the coordinated execution of a specific operation.
OPORD was definitely a tough one to put into an illustration. . .
Created via Procreate on the iPad. Loving the IOS 11 update on my iPad :)