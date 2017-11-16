Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab

Flying team

Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab
Alejandro Ramirez for Aerolab
Hire Us
  • Save
Flying team character design illustration 420 ufo alien paragliding kite dog dachshund balloon air
Flying team character design illustration 420 ufo alien paragliding kite dog dachshund balloon air
Flying team character design illustration 420 ufo alien paragliding kite dog dachshund balloon air
Download color palette
  1. handbook-4-3.png
  2. handbook-fullsize.png
  3. handbook.png

This is the hero illustration of Aerolab's handbook which introduces newcomers to the random nature of the company's culture, among other things.
Much thanks to @SofiSalazar for the flying dachshund idea!
Also check the sketch and full image attached.

Here's some more Aeromagic for ya' ✨
Our websiteFacebookTwitterInstagram

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2017
Aerolab
Aerolab
Here´s some Aeromagic for ya´
Hire Us

More by Aerolab

View profile
    • Like