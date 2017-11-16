Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
3/100: | HMMWV |

Day 3 of easing the divide in lingo between civilians and the military all while practicing my digital illustration skills.

| HMMWV : High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle aka Humvee |

