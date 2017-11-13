Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Empty States

Empty States fish fishing mailbox berlin minijob zenjob mobile. iphone x screens state empty
I created some illustrations for different cases of Empty states screens. such cases: No generic data, some error or something like that, and also when doesn't return anything for the search result.

Stay tuned to see other progress on this project.

Cheers! 🍻

Posted on Nov 13, 2017
