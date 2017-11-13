Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pedro Lalli

Shift Manager Desktop App - Zenjob

Shift Manager Desktop App - Zenjob app desktop booked minijob zenjob shift plan
Here it's a short preview of what I have been working on. By using the Zenjob Company app, companies are able to manage their shifts, make a shift plan, see who has booked and canceled, where the job will happen and other details.

Mainly in this shot, I am showing how the panels interact each other and how the users can see further details regarding a specific worker/talent. If you've enjoyed press the letter "L" 💗

💡 Ps.: Don't forget to watch the high-resolution video I attached showing the complete flow.

Stay tuned to see other progress on this project.

Cheers! 🍻

Posted on Nov 13, 2017
    • Like