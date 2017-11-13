Shift Manager Desktop App - Zenjob

Trending designs to inspire you
Here it's a short preview of what I have been working on. By using the Zenjob Company app, companies are able to manage their shifts, make a shift plan, see who has booked and canceled, where the job will happen and other details.
Mainly in this shot, I am showing how the panels interact each other and how the users can see further details regarding a specific worker/talent. If you've enjoyed press the letter "L" 💗
💡 Ps.: Don't forget to watch the high-resolution video I attached showing the complete flow.
Stay tuned to see other progress on this project.
Cheers! 🍻