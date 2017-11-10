Forward - Healthcare App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This shot presents a workflow app for doctors we have been working on recently.
Don’t forget to check it in full resolution :)
Thanks for watching!
Don’t forget to see our portfolio as well 👉 www.miquido.com/portfolio/
Credit goes to:
Marta Salamon,
Ania Karlińska
—
We are available for new and exciting healthcare development projects. Choose Miquido - our developers and designers will build a future-oriented and AI-based digital solution that will take your business to the next level.
Visit our website and learn more about the services we offer: www.miquido.com/