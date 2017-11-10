Mention 5.0 Android 🤖

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As we shared recently we've pushed an update to our mobile application. Here is the material version slightly different from iOS to satisfy the platform needs.
Download the app
--
👉 Discover Mention, a media monitoring tool.
💙 Follow me on Twitter
💌 Let's get in touch