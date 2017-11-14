Overtime with Vlad Magdalin

In Overtime episode 25 to get started today., @Dan Cederholm chats with @Vlad Magdalin. Vlad is the CEO and founder of @Webflow, an all-in-one web design tool that allows you to design, build, and launch responsive websites visually.

In this episode, we talk to Vlad about his early career in animation, the origin of Webflow, it’s unique position in the market of web design tools, the current state of web design tooling, why democratization of web design is a good thing, and more.