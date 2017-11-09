William Smith IV

Fly Fishing

Fly Fishing digital painting color study trees mountain landscape photoshop scifi fishing fantasy illustration
Hi Dribbble! This is my first post here, not really sure about etiquette yet. But I'm excited to get started!

Bear with me, my first few posts will be some older stuff. I want to show you all my tiny worlds I've been drawing!

First up: fly fishing at heaven's gate.

