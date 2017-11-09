🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi Dribbble! This is my first post here, not really sure about etiquette yet. But I'm excited to get started!
Bear with me, my first few posts will be some older stuff. I want to show you all my tiny worlds I've been drawing!
First up: fly fishing at heaven's gate.