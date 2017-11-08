Roscoe & Millie

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created this illustration using Procreate on my iPad. This one is seems a little more realistic looking than my last dog illustration.
I sent this file over to www.aluminyze.com to get it printed on recycled aluminum. I highly recommend them for printing on metals.
Check out my website to view more of my work:
www.alliecornell.com