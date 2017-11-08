SIVPP - Webpage

Redesign of webpage communicating Slovak Infrastructure for high-performance computing.

High-performance computing is a usage of (super) computer and computer clusters to solve numerical or data-intensive tasks from various disciplines of science and technology.

We come with the whole new concept how to present it to the public community. By the scrolling down the page user will explore what is HPC, cluster computing and read the news.

www.sivvp.sk

Don't forget to check the attachment.

Stay tuned ✌️