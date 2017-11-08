SIVPP - Webpage

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Redesign of webpage communicating Slovak Infrastructure for high-performance computing.
High-performance computing is a usage of (super) computer and computer clusters to solve numerical or data-intensive tasks from various disciplines of science and technology.
We come with the whole new concept how to present it to the public community. By the scrolling down the page user will explore what is HPC, cluster computing and read the news.
www.sivvp.sk
Don't forget to check the attachment.
Stay tuned ✌️