SIVPP - Webpage

SIVPP - Webpage
SIVPP - Webpage computer animation numbers ui typography dark
SIVPP - Webpage computer animation numbers ui typography dark
SIVPP - Webpage computer animation numbers ui typography dark
Redesign of webpage communicating Slovak Infrastructure for high-performance computing.

High-performance computing is a usage of (super) computer and computer clusters to solve numerical or data-intensive tasks from various disciplines of science and technology.

We come with the whole new concept how to present it to the public community. By the scrolling down the page user will explore what is HPC, cluster computing and read the news.

www.sivvp.sk

Posted on Nov 8, 2017
