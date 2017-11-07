Michał Ptaszyński

Features 📦 & Get Started 🚀 Pages

Michał Ptaszyński
Michał Ptaszyński
Hire Me
  • Save
Features 📦 & Get Started 🚀 Pages web header ux ui store shop ecommerce illustration tour features landing page website
Features 📦 & Get Started 🚀 Pages web header ux ui store shop ecommerce illustration tour features landing page website
Features 📦 & Get Started 🚀 Pages web header ux ui store shop ecommerce illustration tour features landing page website
Download color palette
  1. dribbble.png
  2. getstarted_2x_v2.png
  3. tour_2x_v2.png

I haven’t uploaded anything for ages only because here at Shoplo we’re super busy working on new products that will soon come to life. So stay tuned!

In the meantime we’ve changed a few things on Shoplo.com and we’ve also added some brand new pages.

Give us some ❤️ if you like this shot.

PS.
Karina Nguyen Van designed a few of these illustrations.

Page animation 1 noshadow still 2x
Rebound of
Shoplo 🏠 Home Page & 💰 Pricing
By Michał Ptaszyński
Michał Ptaszyński
Michał Ptaszyński
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michał Ptaszyński

View profile
    • Like