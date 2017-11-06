Alejandro Ramirez
Happy responsiveness

Happy responsiveness smile cartoon faces illustration character css frontend design layout grid flexbox
Download color palette
  1. grids-dribbble.png
  2. draft.jpg

This responsive faces are the living proof that Flexbox and Grids are your layout's best friends. You can read all about it in this blog post.
Remember to 👀 the sketch attached!

Posted on Nov 6, 2017
