Dribbble and Ello have teamed up to bring our design and arts communities together to raise money for global disaster relief. We’ll select 50+ artists and designers to appear in a limited edition, super high-quality coffee table magazine. We will be selling copies and taking donations through the holidays as a proactive way to give back and get some great artists further recognition for their work.

We’re donating 100% of the proceeds to All Hands Volunteers, a US-based, 501(c)3 non-profit organization that addresses the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters by engaging and leveraging volunteers, partner organizations and local communities. All Hands was co-founded by my good friend and former CEO of Creative Market, Darius “Bubs” Monsef and is an organization that myself and the Creative Market team worked with back in 2015 to help victims of the Colorado Floods.

Our goal is to raise $100,000 through sales of the magazine, donations, and sponsorship. We see these combined efforts as the perfect gift for loved ones during the Holidays, however you celebrate. Together, let’s celebrate the idea of helping make someone else’s life better!

This is a great opportunity for you and your work to be featured alongside the best artists and designers on Dribbble and Ello. If selected, your work will appear in our limited edition magazine, and you’ll get a free copy. Most importantly, your work can help make the world a better place.

To get involved submit three images or short pieces of writing that show a distinct artistic point of view and capture the spirit of making our world a better place to Ello’s Make Good submission page. Submissions will be reviewed by Ello and Dribbble curatorial teams and announced on the Artist Invite. We’re excited to see your work!