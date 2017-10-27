BBQ For You

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Through much research on grills, who buys them, and the math behind them, my team and I decided on specific questions that will guide the user toward choosing the best grill for them. After answering the questions provided, our system will give the user a few different grill options, their specs, and where they can be purchased.
We created this mobile prototype in Adobe Photoshop and uploaded it to www.invisionapp.com. Super excited about the new InVision Studio :)
Check out my website to view more of my work:
www.alliecornell.com