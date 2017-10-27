BBQ For You

Through much research on grills, who buys them, and the math behind them, my team and I decided on specific questions that will guide the user toward choosing the best grill for them. After answering the questions provided, our system will give the user a few different grill options, their specs, and where they can be purchased.

We created this mobile prototype in Adobe Photoshop and uploaded it to www.invisionapp.com. Super excited about the new InVision Studio :)

