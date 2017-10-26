Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kate Caloia

Expectations Keynote Series

Kate Caloia
Kate Caloia
  • Save
Expectations Keynote Series keynote church actionchurch typography sermon series
Download color palette

Fun gradient overlays, and image texturing for all. I really like the font I settled on for the next AC keynote series

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2017
Kate Caloia
Kate Caloia

More by Kate Caloia

View profile
    • Like