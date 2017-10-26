Hygge Shakka Hygge Hygge

My wife has been reading this book about hygge which is the Danish ideal of cozy togetherness.

I've been seeing this concept in play in brands and among friends recently as well.

As an introvert, I love this concept. I spend most of my days alone in my studio with candles burning, old records spinning, and my loyal Cockapoo puppy by my side. Now that the weather is making a turn for the cold here in Ohio, I think I've gone full hygge.