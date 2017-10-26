Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ben Howes

Hygge Shakka Hygge Hygge

Ben Howes
Ben Howes
Hire Me
  • Save
Hygge Shakka Hygge Hygge denmark winter warm hygge icon ui flat cozy cabin illustration logo
Download color palette

My wife has been reading this book about hygge which is the Danish ideal of cozy togetherness.

I've been seeing this concept in play in brands and among friends recently as well.

As an introvert, I love this concept. I spend most of my days alone in my studio with candles burning, old records spinning, and my loyal Cockapoo puppy by my side. Now that the weather is making a turn for the cold here in Ohio, I think I've gone full hygge.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2017
Ben Howes
Ben Howes
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ben Howes

View profile
    • Like