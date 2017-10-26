Aimee David

Texture Exploration

Aimee David
Aimee David
  • Save
Texture Exploration illustration technology character texture
Texture Exploration illustration technology character texture
Download color palette
  1. character_texture.png
  2. watercolor.png

Working on some new texture and style

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2017
Aimee David
Aimee David

More by Aimee David

View profile
    • Like