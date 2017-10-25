Pt. 2/3, Day 17: Matthew 27: 39-44

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
"And those who passed by derided him, wagging their heads and saying, 'You who would destroy the temple and rebuild it in three days , save yourself! If you are the son of God, come down from the cross.' So also the chief priests, with the scribes and elders, mocked him, saying, 'He saved others; he cannot save himself. He is the King of Israel; let him come down now from the cross and we will believe in him. He trusts in God; let God deliver him now, if he desires him. For he said, 'I am the Son of God.' And the robbers who were crucified with him also reviled him in the same way."
#100daysofbiblicalillustrations