"Randy"

"Randy" dog illustration dogs shiny metal metal printing procreate ipad digital illustration digital sketchbook illustration
I created this illustration using Procreate on my iPad. I had never really created any realistic objects on Procreate before, so this was a fun one.

I sent this file over to www.aluminyze.com to get it printed on recycled aluminum. I highly recommend them for printing on metals.

Check out my website to view more of my work:
www.alliecornell.com

