iPhone X Social App shakuro iphone iphonex ios app gif ux ui page profile principle animation motion
This is a concept of a social network with an attempt to introduce the X’s form factor to the game of viral apps. We tried to use every bit of all-screen estate without cluttering the UI. Would you feel comfortable using it?

Posted on Oct 25, 2017
