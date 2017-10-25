iPhone X Social App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is a concept of a social network with an attempt to introduce the X’s form factor to the game of viral apps. We tried to use every bit of all-screen estate without cluttering the UI. Would you feel comfortable using it?
