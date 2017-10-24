Overtime with Ethan Ethan Marcotte

Episode 24 is a special one! We recorded a live Overtime episode with @Ethan Marcotte at the Hang Time Boston after-party. You may hear a bit of bar noise, but you’ll also hear some great insights on responsive web design and GIFs.

Ethan shares the story of how responsive web design came to be, the complexity of the design process, the best way to get started with responsive web design, advice for teams building pattern libraries and style guides, why he started a GIF repository, and more.

