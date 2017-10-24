Overtime with Ethan Ethan Marcotte

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Episode 24 is a special one! We recorded a live Overtime episode with @Ethan Marcotte at the Hang Time Boston after-party. You may hear a bit of bar noise, but you’ll also hear some great insights on responsive web design and GIFs.
Ethan shares the story of how responsive web design came to be, the complexity of the design process, the best way to get started with responsive web design, advice for teams building pattern libraries and style guides, why he started a GIF repository, and more.
This episode is brought to you by Porkbun—the world’s best domain name registrar. Right now Porkbun is offering Overtime listeners a free .design domain name! Head to www.porkbun.com now and use the coupon code “OVERTIME” at checkout to get a free year of .design domain registration, email hosting, whoisprivacy and ssl certs.